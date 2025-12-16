Left Menu

BMC's Clean Sweep: Over 2,100 Illegal Political Banners Removed

Following the activation of the model code of conduct for upcoming civic elections, Mumbai's BMC swiftly cleared over 2,100 illegal political banners. The cleanup aims to ensure compliance with election norms, and political parties are urged to cooperate. Elections are scheduled for January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:44 IST
BMC's Clean Sweep: Over 2,100 Illegal Political Banners Removed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cracked down on unauthorized political displays, removing over 2,100 illegal banners, posters, and hoardings across Mumbai.

This action follows the implementation of the model code of conduct for the forthcoming civic elections. The BMC emphasized that maintaining adherence to the code is crucial and warned that efforts to monitor compliance will continue rigorously.

Amid this crackdown, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has scheduled the elections for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, slated for mid-January 2026, with the vote count expected to follow swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025