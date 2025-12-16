BMC's Clean Sweep: Over 2,100 Illegal Political Banners Removed

In a proactive move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cracked down on unauthorized political displays, removing over 2,100 illegal banners, posters, and hoardings across Mumbai.

This action follows the implementation of the model code of conduct for the forthcoming civic elections. The BMC emphasized that maintaining adherence to the code is crucial and warned that efforts to monitor compliance will continue rigorously.

Amid this crackdown, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has scheduled the elections for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, slated for mid-January 2026, with the vote count expected to follow swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)