Assam CM Urges Caution Amid Alleged Anti-India Sentiments from Bangladesh

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed concern over alleged anti-India discussions in Bangladesh, suggesting a problematic narrative around India's Northeast region. He emphasized the need for cautious relations, questioning the level of support extended to Bangladesh. This comes amidst reports of inflammatory actions by prominent Bangladeshi figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:43 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced serious concerns over what he described as 'anti-India discussions' emerging from Bangladesh. Addressing the media, Sarma alleged that there have been ongoing discussions in Bangladesh about separating Northeast India and annexing it to Bangladesh.

He remarked, 'India is a nuclear nation and the fourth-largest economy. The people of Bangladesh have a bad mindset. We shouldn't help them too much and should teach them a lesson that we will not remain silent if they behave this way towards India.' His comments follow examples of anti-India sentiments proliferating on social media in the neighboring country.

In an upcoming diplomatic friction, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, reportedly presented a distorted map of Northeast India to Pakistan's military officials in October 2025, during a meeting regarding bilateral trade and defense cooperation. Last year, India lodged a protest after a Bangladeshi leader's social post depicted Indian territories as part of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

