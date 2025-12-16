Assam CM Urges Caution Amid Alleged Anti-India Sentiments from Bangladesh

On Tuesday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced serious concerns over what he described as 'anti-India discussions' emerging from Bangladesh. Addressing the media, Sarma alleged that there have been ongoing discussions in Bangladesh about separating Northeast India and annexing it to Bangladesh.

He remarked, 'India is a nuclear nation and the fourth-largest economy. The people of Bangladesh have a bad mindset. We shouldn't help them too much and should teach them a lesson that we will not remain silent if they behave this way towards India.' His comments follow examples of anti-India sentiments proliferating on social media in the neighboring country.

In an upcoming diplomatic friction, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, Professor Muhammad Yunus, reportedly presented a distorted map of Northeast India to Pakistan's military officials in October 2025, during a meeting regarding bilateral trade and defense cooperation. Last year, India lodged a protest after a Bangladeshi leader's social post depicted Indian territories as part of Bangladesh.

