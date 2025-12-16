Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Ethiopia's highest accolade, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The accolade was presented during a special ceremony at the Addis International Convention Centre.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted Modi's exceptional role in fortifying Indo-Ethiopian relations and his visionary global leadership as reasons for the award. Modi is the first global head of state to receive this distinction.

Expressing gratitude, Modi dedicated the award to the citizens of India and acknowledged the longstanding contributions of Indian educators in Ethiopia's development. This honor signifies the robust partnership and shared goals between the nations of India and Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies.)