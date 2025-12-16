Left Menu

Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at a ceremony in Addis Ababa. The award recognizes Modi's role in strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and making significant contributions as a global leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:43 IST
Modi Receives Ethiopia's Highest Honor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honored with Ethiopia's highest accolade, 'The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia,' by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The accolade was presented during a special ceremony at the Addis International Convention Centre.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted Modi's exceptional role in fortifying Indo-Ethiopian relations and his visionary global leadership as reasons for the award. Modi is the first global head of state to receive this distinction.

Expressing gratitude, Modi dedicated the award to the citizens of India and acknowledged the longstanding contributions of Indian educators in Ethiopia's development. This honor signifies the robust partnership and shared goals between the nations of India and Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025