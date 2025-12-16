High Court Demands Swifter Bail Process with Email Directive

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Uttar Pradesh Police, urging them to utilize email for communicating instructions related to bail and other criminal matters. This move is aimed at speeding up the process and avoiding delays inherent in the manual system.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, while presiding over a bail application by Ratvar Singh, observed that the manual method wasted significant police resources and public funds, as it involved multiple steps and personnel for communication.

The court emphasized that bail matters relate to individual liberty and therefore require urgent attention. It directed the registrar to ensure compliance by forwarding the order to the state chief secretary and the Director General of Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)