Revamped EU Auto Emission Rules Ignite Industry Debate

The European Commission has unveiled revised proposals concerning tailpipe emissions, notably reversing a previous plan to prohibit the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035. The updated framework now aims for a 90% reduction in emissions, responding to pressures from influential nations like Germany and Italy, along with major automakers.

This adjustment has sparked varied reactions across the automotive sector. Critics argue this move may delay the urgent transition toward full electrification. Steffen Kawohl of the German Mittelstand Association opined that while the transformation might slow, it won't cease entirely. Conversely, Antonion Tajani, Italy's Foreign Minister, emphasized that scrapping the ban would protect thousands of jobs.

Despite the modifications, the Commission maintains its commitment to promoting electric vehicles. However, stakeholders like Volvo express concerns that softening these goals could risk Europe's long-term industrial competitiveness. As Europe grapples with its path to greener transport, the debate over balancing environmental targets with economic and employment concerns continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)