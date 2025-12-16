Big Buys and Surprises at IPL Auction
The IPL Players' Auction saw significant purchases on Tuesday, with top cricketers like Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana attracting hefty bids. Teams like KKR and CSK made strategic acquisitions, investing in both emerging talent and seasoned players. The auction highlighted the diverse strategies of IPL franchises.
The IPL Players' Auction on Tuesday witnessed significant spending as teams strategically acquired players to bolster their squads. Cameron Green emerged as the top draw, purchased by KKR for a hefty Rs 25.20 crore, reflecting his high demand and potential influence in the upcoming season.
Among other notable purchases, Matheesha Pathirana joined KKR with an 18.00 crore price tag, while CSK secured promising talents like Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer for significant amounts. Meanwhile, seasoned players like Liam Livingstone and Mustafizur Rahman added depth to teams like SRH and KKR.
With bids ranging from massive figures to strategic budget purchases, the auction demonstrated the diverse approaches of IPL franchises, mixing experienced players with emerging talents to create balanced and competitive teams for the upcoming season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
