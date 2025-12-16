Desperate Measures: Farmer Sells Kidney to Pay Off Loan Sharks

A farmer in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district took the drastic step of selling his kidney to settle debts from local moneylenders. This shocking act came to light as police arrested four accused lenders, initiating a probe into this harrowing episode.

The farmer, identified as Roshan Sadashiv Kude, had borrowed Rs 1 lakh at a steep 40% interest rate from four lenders in 2021, hoping to expand into dairy farming. However, crippling losses forced him to consider extreme measures suggested by one lender, including organ sale.

Kude travelled to Kolkata, then Cambodia, where his kidney was removed in exchange for Rs 8 lakh. Law enforcement is now piecing together the case, examining financial records and the illegal kidney trade, while appealing for more information from Kude.

(With inputs from agencies.)