Vellore Prepares for Presidential Visit

Security measures are heightened in Vellore for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Tamil Nadu on December 17 to attend a darshan and 'aarti' at the Golden Temple. She is set to arrive by helicopter and later travel to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad for a winter retreat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been intensified in Vellore as the city gears up for the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu. Scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on December 17, President Murmu plans to participate in a darshan and 'aarti' ceremony at the revered Golden Temple.

The President is anticipated to arrive in the area by helicopter, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth transit to her destination. The significance of the visit has prompted local authorities to bolster security measures and ensure the comfort and safety of all involved.

Following her engagement at the Golden Temple, President Murmu will transition to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad. Here, she will spend some time for her winter retreat, as detailed in a press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

