Vellore Prepares for Presidential Visit

Security has been intensified in Vellore as the city gears up for the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu. Scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on December 17, President Murmu plans to participate in a darshan and 'aarti' ceremony at the revered Golden Temple.

The President is anticipated to arrive in the area by helicopter, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth transit to her destination. The significance of the visit has prompted local authorities to bolster security measures and ensure the comfort and safety of all involved.

Following her engagement at the Golden Temple, President Murmu will transition to Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad. Here, she will spend some time for her winter retreat, as detailed in a press release.

