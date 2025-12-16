India and Ethiopia Forge a Strategic Partnership for the Future

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Ethiopia have elevated their relations to a strategic partnership. This move was announced following extensive discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, emphasizing mutual interests and shared goals.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on his first bilateral visit to Ethiopia, received a ceremonial welcome at the National Palace in Addis Ababa. The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including economic cooperation, innovation, technology, defense, health, and education, and announced an increase in Indian scholarships for Ethiopian students.

The agreements signed include a strategic partnership, customs cooperation, and initiatives in technology and healthcare. Ethiopia also conferred its highest honor on PM Modi, acknowledging the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. The visit highlights a commitment to peace, unity, and South-South cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)