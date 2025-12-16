Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board: Leading the Way in Waqf Property Management

The Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board has experienced substantial growth in its land holdings and revenue over the past year, expanding its registered Waqf land from 65,800 acres to more than 81,400 acres, according to chairman Abdul Aziz on Tuesday.

The Board actively countered illegal encroachments with over 950 notices and annulled approximately 90 illegal sale deeds of Waqf properties. Aziz emphasized that their efforts have set a national benchmark for transparency and accountable governance.

With the implementation of an e-tendering system, the Board increased its business income, achieving a 46% revenue growth. Additionally, welfare initiatives for Imams and Muezzins were undertaken, alongside educational programs for poor Muslim women, enhancing the Board's community impact.

