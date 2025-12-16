Priest Arrested for Alleged Child Assault in Uttar Pradesh

A priest has been taken into custody in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy, police confirmed on Tuesday. The accused, Ramesh Chandra Puri, a native of Tali village in Guthni, Bihar, had been serving the local temple for nearly 20 years.

On Monday, Puri allegedly enticed the child, playing near his home, to a secluded area close to the temple, where he sexually assaulted him, police stated. The boy's deteriorating condition alerted his family, who then reported the assault to authorities.

Following a complaint by the victim's mother, a case was filed against Puri under the BNS and POCSO Act. After his arrest, the accused was brought before a court and subsequently jailed. Banskat Station House Officer Vishal Kumar Upadhyay has indicated that further legal action is forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)