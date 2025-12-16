Priest Arrested for Alleged Child Assault in Uttar Pradesh
A priest in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy. Identified as Ramesh Chandra Puri, the accused lured the child before assaulting him. The incident was reported by the boy's family, leading to Puri's arrest and legal proceedings under relevant laws.
- Country:
- India
A priest has been taken into custody in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy, police confirmed on Tuesday. The accused, Ramesh Chandra Puri, a native of Tali village in Guthni, Bihar, had been serving the local temple for nearly 20 years.
On Monday, Puri allegedly enticed the child, playing near his home, to a secluded area close to the temple, where he sexually assaulted him, police stated. The boy's deteriorating condition alerted his family, who then reported the assault to authorities.
Following a complaint by the victim's mother, a case was filed against Puri under the BNS and POCSO Act. After his arrest, the accused was brought before a court and subsequently jailed. Banskat Station House Officer Vishal Kumar Upadhyay has indicated that further legal action is forthcoming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thirupparankundram lamp lighting case: Hilltop structure is not temple lamp pillar, says HR & CE
Woman stabbed to death inside temple in east Delhi; one arrested
Ram temple trust to approach SC seeking records cited in Ayodhya verdict
Temple Tragedy: Collapse Raises Safety Concerns and Legal Questions
Chilling Temple Murder Sparks Panic: Hunt for Killers Intensifies