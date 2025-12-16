Left Menu

Gangland Drama: Thakur's Alleged Role in Developer's Assassination Unearths Dark Underworld Ties

Subhash Singh Thakur, linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, has been remanded in police custody over the 2022 murder of property developer Samay Chauhan. Thakur allegedly masterminded the contract killing amidst a property dispute. The court approved a 6-day police custody to explore his role and potential financial motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:08 IST
In a significant turn of events, the Thane court has remanded notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur to police custody, related to the 2022 murder of property developer Samay Chauhan. Thakur, believed to have ties with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, is accused of orchestrating the fatal attack in the Manvelpada area of Virar.

The police, having apprehended Thakur from Fatehgarh Central Jail, are intensifying their probe into the circumstances surrounding Chauhan's murder. The incident, reportedly resulting from a property dispute, has been linked to a 'supari' or contract killing issued by Thakur, with the killers identified and captured earlier this year.

As the investigation deepens, authorities are focusing on uncovering financial transactions tied to the crime. The prosecution highlighted Thakur's potential role in financing the murder and aims to clarify the monetary dealings involved. With 14 individuals already implicated, Thakur's custody could reveal further names connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

