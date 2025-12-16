U.S. Threatens Retaliation Over EU Fine on Musk's X
The Trump administration has warned of potential retaliatory actions in response to the European Union's fine on Elon Musk's X. Possible measures include imposing fees or restrictions on foreign services, with mentions of companies like Accenture and Spotify. The U.S. Trade Representative emphasized its readiness to act.
The Trump administration issued a stern warning on Tuesday, threatening a variety of retaliatory measures following the European Union's decision to fine Elon Musk's X.
The announcement came from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which declared its commitment to use all available tools in response to the EU's decision. The statement, posted on X, highlighted companies such as Accenture, DHL, Siemens, and Spotify as potential influences in the unfolding situation.
The USTR noted that if necessary, U.S. law allows for the imposing of fees or the restriction of foreign services as just some of the potential responses.