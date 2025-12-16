Violence Erupts at Central Jail: Superintendent Injured

In a shocking turn of events, a violent clash at Central Jail on Tajpur Road resulted in severe injuries to the jail superintendent, Kulwant Sidhu. The turmoil began with a minor scuffle between inmates, spiraling out of control by Tuesday evening.

During a routine check, jail officials were allegedly attacked by prisoners, with police personnel inside the jail also facing assault. Superintendent Sidhu, attempting to control the situation, suffered a head injury caused by a brick-wielding inmate.

Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has requested a comprehensive report on the incident, while Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma mobilized a substantial police force to restore order. Despite efforts, no official statements have been made by late evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)