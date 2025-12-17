Left Menu

Dark Secrets of His Way: A Chilling Tale of Murder and Manipulation

Leaders of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies face murder charges related to the deaths of Emilio Ghanem and child Timothy Thomas. Shelley and Darryl Martin allegedly hindered Timothy's medical care, leading to his death, while new evidence emerges implicating their role in Ghanem's 2023 disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanbernardino | Updated: 17-12-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:02 IST
Members of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, a religious group with known secretive practices, are facing severe legal challenges. The group's alleged leaders, Shelley 'Kat' Martin and her husband Darryl Martin, have been charged with murder relating to two separate cases, creating a storm of controversy and legal intrigue.

Shelley Martin, considered a leader in the group, faces charges associated with the 2023 disappearance of Emilio Ghanem, whose vehicle was discovered burned. Also implicated is the tragic 2010 death of 4-year-old Timothy Thomas, known affectionately as Timo, who allegedly died under the Martins' temporary custody due to medical neglect.

Former His Way member Andre Thomas, the child's father, also faces murder charges. Both police departments and Chief Anthony Vega have highlighted the group's manipulative actions, which impeded justice. Redlands police chief reports new testimonies have been crucial in uncovering these chilling truths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

