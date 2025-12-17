Left Menu

EU Parliament to Vote on Abortion Accessibility Initiative

The EU parliament is set to vote on "My Voice, My Choice," a scheme proposing free abortion access for women from countries with restrictive abortion laws. The initiative aims to reduce unsafe practices and provide equal rights, facing opposition from far-right groups defending national laws and values.

The European Parliament is preparing to vote on a significant initiative allowing women from countries with strict abortion laws to access abortion services in other member states at no cost. Scheduled for Wednesday, the "My Voice, My Choice" initiative seeks to financially support women from nations like Malta and Poland, where access to abortion is severely restricted.

Advocates of the scheme, which include abortion rights activists and MEPs from various political backgrounds, argue it will reduce unsafe practices and aid women who lack the funds for procedures abroad. However, this initiative has drawn criticism from certain far-right and center-right MEPs, who believe it undermines national laws and Christian values.

The vote is anticipated to pass, and the European Commission will need to decide by March whether to adopt the proposal. Opposition groups, including the One of Us federation and the European Centre for Law and Justice, have been actively campaigning against the initiative, accusing it of ideological overreach and urging for greater support for maternity care instead.

