Gauteng MEC Enforces Zero Tolerance for Unroadworthy Road Use

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has issued a firm warning to motorists and public transport operators, declaring zero tolerance for unroadworthy vehicles, reckless behaviour, and any form of criminality on the province’s roads. Speaking on Wednesday, the MEC stressed that road safety is non-negotiable and that decisive action will be taken against those who violate transport and traffic laws.

“Our enforcement teams are acting decisively to protect commuters and ensure full compliance by public transport operators. Road safety is not negotiable, and those who undermine it will be dealt with without exception,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Backed by a dedicated team of 96 officers, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) continues to strengthen road safety enforcement, clamp down on illegal operations, and uphold the rule of law across the province. The Gauteng Provincial Government has intensified its road safety drive through high-impact stop-and-search operations led by the GTI in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

These operations form part of a coordinated provincial strategy aimed at combating lawlessness, addressing criminal activity, and improving compliance with traffic legislation—especially within the public transport sector, where non-compliance has been a persistent concern.

“Stop-and-search operations remain a key pillar of the province’s road-safety and law-enforcement programme, strengthening compliance through sustained visibility and reinforcing the message that lawlessness on Gauteng’s roads will not be tolerated,” the MEC reiterated.

Key Enforcement Outcomes (8–14 December 2025)

High-intensity enforcement activities were carried out across major public-transport corridors in Johannesburg and Tshwane during the long-week operational cycle. Significant results included:

64 unroadworthy minibuses discontinued from operation

89 vehicles issued with discontinuation notices for non-compliance

800+ manual infringement notices issued

1,174 electronic infringement notices generated via GTI e-Force devices

2 vehicles impounded for failing to meet safety requirements

Additional Non-Compliance Detected

168 minibus taxi operators found driving without valid driving licences

147 minibuses operating without valid licence discs

Arrests for Criminal Offences

In addition to traffic violations, the operations targeted broader criminal activity, resulting in arrests for serious offences, including:

Driving under the influence – 2 arrests

Contraventions of the Immigration Act – 4 arrests

Fraud-related offences – 4 arrests

Obstruction of officers on duty – 1 arrest

Reckless and negligent driving – 1 arrest

The MEC said these outcomes send a clear message that non-compliance and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. The intensified enforcement measures reflect the provincial government’s commitment to creating safer roads, protecting commuters, and strengthening discipline within the public transport sector.