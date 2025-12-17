Left Menu

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attacks Intensify

Russian glide bomb attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region wounded 26 people as residential areas were targeted. Residents expressed fear amidst ongoing Russian aggression and the struggle for peace remains delicate, with Kyiv under pressure for territorial concessions. Casualties may rise as rescue efforts continue.

17-12-2025
Russian glide bomb attacks on apartment buildings in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region left 26 people injured, including a child, according to regional Governor Ivan Fedorov. Thick black smoke was seen emerging from the damaged structures.

On Telegram, Fedorov detailed that three strikes hit the regional capital and its outskirts, severely damaging two apartment blocks. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized the targeting of civilian areas, warning of rising casualty numbers. Residents, dust-covered and shaken, watched as rescuers struggled to extinguish flames and clear debris.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, precariously close to the frontline, has been a regular target since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Efforts to clear the rubble are ongoing, while Kyiv faces pressure from the United States to consider territorial concessions to end the conflict. Despite some optimism among European leaders, a peaceful resolution remains tenuous. Some residents, like 70-year-old Valentyna Sumachova, voice readiness for territorial compromise to halt the destruction and loss of life.

