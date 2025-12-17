ICG Ship Sarthak Makes Historic First Visit to Iran’s Chabahar Port

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak, an advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel, arrived at the Chabahar Port in the Islamic Republic of Iran for a four-day visit from 16–19 December 2025, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Coast Guard vessel to this strategically vital port.

The port call reflects India’s steadily expanding maritime footprint in the region and reinforces New Delhi’s commitment to secure maritime connectivity under its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR vision for a safe, cooperative and rules-based maritime order.

Located on Iran’s southeastern coast, Chabahar provides India with a direct maritime gateway to Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, bypassing traditional chokepoints. The visit highlights India’s long-term strategic commitment to strengthen sustainable and secure supply chains to the region.

Strengthening Maritime Ties with Iran

During its stay, ICG Ship Sarthak will conduct a series of professional interactions, courtesy calls, and operational exchanges with the Iranian Navy and other maritime agencies.

These engagements aim to:

Enhance institutional linkages

Strengthen mutual understanding

Build operational confidence

Promote maritime safety and security cooperation

This marks a major step toward deeper India–Iran maritime collaboration in the western Indian Ocean region.

Joint Exercises: SAR, MLE, MPR and Pollution Response Demonstrations

A significant component of the visit includes extensive joint training activities focusing on:

1. Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR)

Drills will enhance coordination in emergency response operations across shared maritime spaces.

2. Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE)

Exercises will cover anti-smuggling operations, illegal fishing prevention, and tactical maritime policing.

3. Marine Pollution Response (MPR)

A pollution response demonstration at Chabahar harbour will simulate coordinated responses to:

Oil spills

Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spills

This will highlight India’s capabilities in marine environmental protection and emergency mitigation.

4. Interoperability and Operational Readiness

Additional activities include:

MRCC-to-MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) drills

Table-top operational exercises

Joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations

These drills help build trust, improve interoperability and strengthen preparedness for real-world maritime contingencies.

Community Engagement and NCC Participation

Beyond official engagements, the port call includes sports fixtures, cultural exchanges, and a beach walkathon organised in line with India’s Puneet Sagar Abhiyan—a nationwide initiative promoting coastal cleanliness and marine environmental awareness.

Embarked National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will participate in these activities, promoting youth engagement in maritime diplomacy and ocean stewardship.

Strengthening Regional Maritime Partnerships

The visit to Chabahar follows ICG Ship Sarthak’s earlier goodwill visit to Kuwait, where it engaged with the Kuwait Coast Guard. These voyages reflect the Indian Coast Guard’s expanding role in:

Enhancing regional maritime cooperation

Supporting friendly nations with operational exchanges

Strengthening coordinated response networks

Promoting peaceful and secure seas across the Gulf region

A Testament to India’s Commitment to Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean

The Chabahar port call underscores India’s broader strategic objectives of:

Upholding a rules-based maritime order

Enhancing regional peace and stability

Ensuring sustainable development through secure sea lanes

Expanding its maritime engagement across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Gulf

ICG Ship Sarthak’s historic visit marks a turning point in India–Iran maritime relations, reinforcing India’s determination to deepen cooperation with key partners and strengthen shared maritime security architectures.