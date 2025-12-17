Justice For Tribal Student: KISS Staff Arrested in Shocking Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, the Odisha Police have detained three juveniles and eight staff members of Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) following the murder of a 14-year-old tribal student, officials announced Wednesday.

The juvenile suspects reportedly killed the student after a confrontation over a bucket, while KISS staff members, including an additional CEO, allegedly intimidated witnesses and destroyed evidence to conceal the crime.

The student's death has sparked public outrage in Keonjhar, with locals staging protests demanding accountability and justice. The accused juveniles have been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the KISS staff have been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)