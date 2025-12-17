Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Operation Busted in Indore

Police authorities have apprehended a man involved in illegally manufacturing firecrackers at multiple locations in Indore. The operation, concealed in a 10,000-square-foot farmhouse, included a stash of firecrackers, gunpowder, and cargo vehicles. An official FIR has been filed under the Explosives Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:36 IST
Law enforcement officials in Indore have dismantled an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, leading to the arrest of one individual. The illicit operation, which unfolded in a 10,000-square-foot farmhouse in Songir village, was discovered to house a significant amount of firecrackers and other contraband materials.

Authorities revealed that Rahul Agarwal, aged 43, had leased the farmhouse for the unlawful enterprise. During the raid, police seized around 100 kilograms of gunpowder and two cargo vehicles, shedding light on the scale of the operation.

GS Mahobia, in-charge of Sanwer police station, reported that Agarwal had also set up an unlicensed storage shed in Panch Deharia village. Following his arrest, an FIR was registered against Agarwal under the Explosives Act and related legal statutes.

