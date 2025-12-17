Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of Resilience

Sachin Tendulkar praised India's Women's Blind Cricket Team after their historic T20 World Cup victory. He applauded their courage, discipline, and ability to inspire future generations. The team triumphed with a seven-wicket win over Nepal, with exceptional performances from players like Phula Saren and Karuna K.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:35 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of Resilience
Sachin Tendulkar with India Blind Women's Team. (Photo: X/@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team for their historic victory in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, as they met at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai. Tendulkar, a revered figure in Indian sports, shared his admiration for the team's unyielding spirit and determination on social media.

Through a heartfelt post on his X handle, Tendulkar emphasized that true vision comes from within. He commended the visually challenged women for their courage, discipline, and unwavering belief, which drove them to make India proud on the world stage. Tendulkar congratulated the team and support staff for inspiring future generations.

The Indian team clinched the championship after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo. Opting to bowl first, they restricted Nepal to 114/5, with the chase led by remarkable innings from Phula Saren and Karuna K. Triumphing undefeated in the tournament, India showcased exceptional skills and a champion's mindset under captain Deepika TC's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025