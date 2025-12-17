Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Women's Blind Cricket Team: Champions of Resilience

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team for their historic victory in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, as they met at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai. Tendulkar, a revered figure in Indian sports, shared his admiration for the team's unyielding spirit and determination on social media.

Through a heartfelt post on his X handle, Tendulkar emphasized that true vision comes from within. He commended the visually challenged women for their courage, discipline, and unwavering belief, which drove them to make India proud on the world stage. Tendulkar congratulated the team and support staff for inspiring future generations.

The Indian team clinched the championship after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo. Opting to bowl first, they restricted Nepal to 114/5, with the chase led by remarkable innings from Phula Saren and Karuna K. Triumphing undefeated in the tournament, India showcased exceptional skills and a champion's mindset under captain Deepika TC's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)