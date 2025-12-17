Left Menu

Celtic's Leadership Turmoil: Peter Lawwell Steps Down Amid Protests and Struggles

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell resigns amid a turbulent season filled with fan protests over the board's decisions and a lack of progress in European competitions. Lawwell cited abuse and threats as reasons for his departure, following a challenging period marked by Brendan Rodgers' resignation and team performance issues.

Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell announced his resignation late Wednesday amid escalating tensions and dissatisfaction from fans regarding the club's direction. Lawwell, who presided over the Scottish Premiership club for 18 years as chief executive before becoming chairman, cited intolerable abuse and threats as primary reasons for stepping down.

The club has faced a turbulent time on the field, following the resignation of coach Brendan Rodgers and protests against the board for perceived inadequate investment in the transfer market. Fans staged demonstrations throughout the season, frustrated by Celtic's struggles in European competitions and a challenging domestic campaign.

The atmosphere around Celtic became increasingly toxic, with the largest individual shareholder, Dermot Desmond, also criticizing Rodgers for his conduct. An interim upsurge under caretaker manager Martin O'Neill temporarily boosted morale, yet new manager Wilfried Nancy's early losses have compounded the club's woes. Lawwell's departure marks another chapter in the ongoing saga at Parkhead.

