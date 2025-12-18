Left Menu

IMF Unlocks Funds for Ghana's Economic Resilience

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded its fifth review of Ghana's 39-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement, resulting in the approval of an immediate disbursement of approximately US$385 million to support Ghana's economic programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 02:15 IST
IMF Unlocks Funds for Ghana's Economic Resilience

The International Monetary Fund has successfully completed the fifth review of Ghana's ongoing 39-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement. This milestone enables the immediate release of around US$385 million to bolster the nation's economic initiatives.

The review's completion is critical for Ghana, as the funds provided are expected to assist in stabilizing its economy amid global financial challenges. This disbursement underscores the IMF's commitment to support Ghana's fiscal policies and reforms.

With growing economic pressures, the timely support is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining Ghana's developmental projects and maintaining economic stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025