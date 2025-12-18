IMF Unlocks Funds for Ghana's Economic Resilience

The International Monetary Fund has successfully completed the fifth review of Ghana's ongoing 39-month Extended Credit Facility arrangement. This milestone enables the immediate release of around US$385 million to bolster the nation's economic initiatives.

The review's completion is critical for Ghana, as the funds provided are expected to assist in stabilizing its economy amid global financial challenges. This disbursement underscores the IMF's commitment to support Ghana's fiscal policies and reforms.

With growing economic pressures, the timely support is expected to play a crucial role in sustaining Ghana's developmental projects and maintaining economic stability in the region.

