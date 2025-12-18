Bongino's Return to Airwaves Amidst FBI Exit Speculations

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may soon depart his role due to intentions of returning to his previous podcasting career. Reports emerged suggesting that Bongino was planning to resign, with Trump commenting, "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."

The FBI has not issued a statement regarding this development. Bongino, a former New York City police officer and member of the Secret Service, became a contentious appointee due to his non-traditional path to the deputy director position, a role usually reserved for career agents. This decision was met with opposition from the FBI Agents Association.

According to sources, Bongino's personal items have already been packed in his office, indicating his departure is imminent. Yet, one individual noted Bongino was still seen working at FBI Headquarters on Wednesday, leaving his future role uncertain.

