Bongino's Return to Airwaves Amidst FBI Exit Speculations

Dan Bongino is speculated to leave his role as FBI Deputy Director and return to his podcasting career. President Trump acknowledged these reports, suggesting Bongino's preference to return to his show. Bongino's appointment was contentious, facing opposition from the FBI Agents Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 02:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may soon depart his role due to intentions of returning to his previous podcasting career. Reports emerged suggesting that Bongino was planning to resign, with Trump commenting, "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."

The FBI has not issued a statement regarding this development. Bongino, a former New York City police officer and member of the Secret Service, became a contentious appointee due to his non-traditional path to the deputy director position, a role usually reserved for career agents. This decision was met with opposition from the FBI Agents Association.

According to sources, Bongino's personal items have already been packed in his office, indicating his departure is imminent. Yet, one individual noted Bongino was still seen working at FBI Headquarters on Wednesday, leaving his future role uncertain.

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

