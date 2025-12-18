Controversial Exit: Dan Bongino Steps Down as FBI Deputy Director
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is set to resign next month after a divisive term. His unusual appointment and promotion of conspiracy theories have sparked criticism. Previously a right-wing podcaster, Bongino's views conflicted with FBI protocols, ultimately leading to his decision to leave the role.
In a surprising move, Dan Bongino, the Deputy Director of the FBI, announced he would step down from his position next month, concluding a contentious period in office. Bongino, who was an unconventional choice for the role, broke the news through social media shortly after former President Donald Trump speculated on Bongino's intentions to revive his podcast.
Bongino, a former New York City police officer and right-wing podcaster, has faced criticism for his appointment from the FBI Agents Association, which traditionally supports the advancement of career agents. His leadership at the FBI has been marred by his promotion of conspiracy theories, notably regarding events like the January 6 Capitol riot and the case of Jeffrey Epstein.
Bongino's departure coincides with a July memo from the Justice Department and FBI, which refuted several conspiracy theories he had promoted. This development has fueled anger among conspiracy adherents but may allow the FBI to seek leadership with clearer adherence to internal protocols.
