Dershowitz's Third Term Opinion Sparks Debate

Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz recently engaged in a conversation with President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of serving a third presidential term, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Dershowitz revealed that this discussion took place on Tuesday and revolved around a draft of a book he had written concerning the constitutional permissibility of a third term for the U.S. President.

Although the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly states that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," Dershowitz pointed out potential ambiguities that he believes need further examination.

