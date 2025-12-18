Manhunt for Brown University Shooter: Search Intensifies
The gunman who killed two Brown University students is still on the loose, with no new leads emerging. Authorities have released images and video clips in hopes of identifying the suspect and another man seen nearby. The investigation is hindered by limited surveillance footage.
The search continues for the unidentified gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of two Brown University students. Providence, Rhode Island remains on high alert as officials scramble to gather information on the suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large.
Security camera images of a masked man believed to be the shooter have been released, but authorities are yet to identify him. Alongside these images, police have shared photos of another man present near the suspect, seeking public assistance in identifying both individuals.
Investigators face challenges due to a lack of security cameras in critical areas. Despite releasing videos from residential doorbell cameras, no definitive leads have emerged. Authorities appeal to the public once more, urging residents to review their footage for any clues.
