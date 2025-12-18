Left Menu

Manhunt for Brown University Shooter: Search Intensifies

The gunman who killed two Brown University students is still on the loose, with no new leads emerging. Authorities have released images and video clips in hopes of identifying the suspect and another man seen nearby. The investigation is hindered by limited surveillance footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 04:24 IST
Manhunt for Brown University Shooter: Search Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The search continues for the unidentified gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of two Brown University students. Providence, Rhode Island remains on high alert as officials scramble to gather information on the suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large.

Security camera images of a masked man believed to be the shooter have been released, but authorities are yet to identify him. Alongside these images, police have shared photos of another man present near the suspect, seeking public assistance in identifying both individuals.

Investigators face challenges due to a lack of security cameras in critical areas. Despite releasing videos from residential doorbell cameras, no definitive leads have emerged. Authorities appeal to the public once more, urging residents to review their footage for any clues.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025