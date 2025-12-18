Manhunt for Brown University Shooter: Search Intensifies

The search continues for the unidentified gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of two Brown University students. Providence, Rhode Island remains on high alert as officials scramble to gather information on the suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large.

Security camera images of a masked man believed to be the shooter have been released, but authorities are yet to identify him. Alongside these images, police have shared photos of another man present near the suspect, seeking public assistance in identifying both individuals.

Investigators face challenges due to a lack of security cameras in critical areas. Despite releasing videos from residential doorbell cameras, no definitive leads have emerged. Authorities appeal to the public once more, urging residents to review their footage for any clues.