Minneapolis Police Chief Criticizes ICE Tactics Amid Chaotic Scene

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara criticized ICE's immigration enforcement tactics after a chaotic incident where an officer dragged a woman through snowy streets. The scene saw federal officers drawing firearms and facing backlash from bystanders. O'Hara emphasized the city's focus on de-escalation training amidst Trump's push for increased enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 03:23 IST
  • United States

The Minneapolis Police Chief, Brian O'Hara, has publicly criticized the tactics employed by federal immigration officers following a chaotic incident in the city. The scene, captured on video, depicted an officer dragging a woman through snowy streets, sparking public outrage and questions about federal enforcement methods.

O'Hara highlighted the difference between local law enforcement's approach and federal agents, stressing that Minneapolis officers are trained intensively in de-escalation. The event unfolded amid heightened immigration enforcement efforts by the Trump administration, which have been met with criticism, especially in the Twin Cities.

The incident led to arrests but also raised concerns as some agents resorted to drawing firearms, increasing the tension. Minneapolis Democrats have expressed concern over ICE's tactics, which they say instill fear in the community. O'Hara has called for transparency and restraint in such operations to prevent further escalation.

