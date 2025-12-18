Left Menu

Governor Shukla Inspires Future Auditors: Upholding Integrity in Public Service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of empathy, integrity, and excellence in public service during the inauguration of Indian Audit and Accounts Services trainees. He highlighted the global significance of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and urged cooperation with state governments to enhance financial accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:08 IST
Governor Shukla Inspires Future Auditors: Upholding Integrity in Public Service
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the inaugural ceremony for Indian Audit and Accounts Services trainees, emphasizing true satisfaction in public service through empathy and dedication to the poor. His speech highlighted the significance of maintaining constitutional values, integrity, and professional excellence among future auditors.

He stressed the critical importance of cooperation with state governments to enhance financial accountability and reporting mechanisms at the grassroots level. Governor Shukla noted the prestigious role of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in India, underscoring its global standing and the country's credibility in international forums.

Training at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts (NAAA), Shimla, was lauded for its role in fostering financial discipline and transparency. Director General S Alok highlighted the milestone for the 2025 batch, encouraging dedication and discipline, with Governor Shukla releasing a commemorative Coffee Table book for the occasion.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025