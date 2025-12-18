Governor Shukla Inspires Future Auditors: Upholding Integrity in Public Service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the inaugural ceremony for Indian Audit and Accounts Services trainees, emphasizing true satisfaction in public service through empathy and dedication to the poor. His speech highlighted the significance of maintaining constitutional values, integrity, and professional excellence among future auditors.

He stressed the critical importance of cooperation with state governments to enhance financial accountability and reporting mechanisms at the grassroots level. Governor Shukla noted the prestigious role of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in India, underscoring its global standing and the country's credibility in international forums.

Training at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts (NAAA), Shimla, was lauded for its role in fostering financial discipline and transparency. Director General S Alok highlighted the milestone for the 2025 batch, encouraging dedication and discipline, with Governor Shukla releasing a commemorative Coffee Table book for the occasion.