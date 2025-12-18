Governor Shukla Inspires Future Auditors: Upholding Integrity in Public Service
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of empathy, integrity, and excellence in public service during the inauguration of Indian Audit and Accounts Services trainees. He highlighted the global significance of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and urged cooperation with state governments to enhance financial accountability.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the inaugural ceremony for Indian Audit and Accounts Services trainees, emphasizing true satisfaction in public service through empathy and dedication to the poor. His speech highlighted the significance of maintaining constitutional values, integrity, and professional excellence among future auditors.
He stressed the critical importance of cooperation with state governments to enhance financial accountability and reporting mechanisms at the grassroots level. Governor Shukla noted the prestigious role of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in India, underscoring its global standing and the country's credibility in international forums.
Training at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts (NAAA), Shimla, was lauded for its role in fostering financial discipline and transparency. Director General S Alok highlighted the milestone for the 2025 batch, encouraging dedication and discipline, with Governor Shukla releasing a commemorative Coffee Table book for the occasion.
ALSO READ
Audit Reveals Flaws in Power Project Implementation: CAG Report on SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY
Maharashtra departments sit on utilisation certificates, rushed spending in March: CAG
Haffkine procurements leave Rs 2,226 crore Advance Contingent bills unadjusted: CAG
Maharashtra departments default on utilisation certificates, rushed spending in March: CAG
Mastering Your Investment Growth with CAGR