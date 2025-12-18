Left Menu

Audit Reveals Flaws in Power Project Implementation: CAG Report on SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY

The CAG audit unveiled significant delays and financial mismanagement in the implementation of the SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY power initiatives in India. Issues include delayed projects, unapproved reports, and financial discrepancies affecting the delivery and effectiveness of these schemes aimed at electrifying rural households.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has identified significant discrepancies in the implementation of the country's major power sector initiatives SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY, according to a performance audit presented in Parliament.

The audit reveals delays in 81.65% of the 605 power projects across 24 states and two union territories, along with issues like premature payments and unapproved Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

Financial mismanagement was highlighted, with duplicate payments to contractors and funds sitting unused due to poor planning, resulting in an unnecessary interest burden on the Ministry of Power.

