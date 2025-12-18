Audit Reveals Flaws in Power Project Implementation: CAG Report on SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has identified significant discrepancies in the implementation of the country's major power sector initiatives SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY, according to a performance audit presented in Parliament.

The audit reveals delays in 81.65% of the 605 power projects across 24 states and two union territories, along with issues like premature payments and unapproved Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

Financial mismanagement was highlighted, with duplicate payments to contractors and funds sitting unused due to poor planning, resulting in an unnecessary interest burden on the Ministry of Power.

