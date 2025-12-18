Ramaphosa Receives Interim Madlanga Commission Report on Criminal Justice Corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system. The report was formally presented to the President on 17 December 2025, marking an important milestone in the commission’s ongoing work to uncover systemic failures and unlawful conduct within key justice institutions.

The Madlanga Commission, established by President Ramaphosa in July 2025, is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a respected jurist known for his extensive experience in constitutional and human rights law. The Commission’s mandate includes investigating allegations of:

criminal conduct within law-enforcement agencies,

political interference in investigations and prosecutions, and

corruption that may have compromised the integrity of South Africa’s justice system.

According to The Presidency, President Ramaphosa will now study the interim findings while the Commission remains in recess. Once hearings resume, the Commission is expected to call both new witnesses and individuals who have previously testified to clarify evidence, expand the record, and address outstanding lines of inquiry.

The President expressed his appreciation for the Commission’s work to date and emphasised his expectation that any conduct suspected to be criminal will be referred for prosecution, as required by the Commission’s terms of reference. This reflects government’s commitment to ensuring that the inquiry not only uncovers misconduct but also leads to accountability and legal consequences where warranted.

The Commission forms a key component of government’s broader programme to strengthen the rule of law and rebuild public trust in the criminal justice system, which has faced criticism over allegations of interference, inefficiency and corruption in recent years. The inquiry is expected to make recommendations aimed at restoring integrity, improving institutional independence and preventing future abuses of power.

As the Commission prepares to continue its hearings in 2026, the interim report provides early insight into its progress and sets the stage for more detailed findings and recommendations in its final report.