Pope Leo's Surprise: A New Era for New York's Catholic Church
Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks to succeed Cardinal Timothy Dolan as the leader of the Catholic Church in New York, marking a significant shift in U.S. Catholic leadership. Hick's appointment aligns with Pope Francis' reformist approach, as the archdiocese faces challenges involving abuse settlements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:48 IST
Pope Leo has made a significant move by replacing Cardinal Timothy Dolan with Bishop Ronald Hicks as the leader of the Catholic Church in New York, the Vatican announced Thursday.
This shift sidelines a prominent U.S. Church figure, marking a major leadership change for the nation's second-largest Catholic diocese. Hicks, an Illinois native and ally of Pope Francis, brings a new direction to the role.
With financial and moral challenges ahead, including abuse settlements, Hicks' leadership will be crucial as he aligns with Pope Francis' reformist vision, offering a fresh path for the American church.
(With inputs from agencies.)