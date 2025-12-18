Historic Leadership Change: Pope Leo Appoints New Head of New York's Catholic Church
Pope Leo has replaced Cardinal Timothy Dolan with Bishop Ronald Hicks as the leader of the Catholic Church in New York, marking a significant shift in American Catholic leadership. This transition comes amid financial challenges faced by the archdiocese concerning settlements with abuse survivors.
Pope Leo has taken decisive action, replacing Cardinal Timothy Dolan as the leader of the Catholic Church in New York. This marks the first instance of a U.S.-born pope making such a significant leadership change in the American Catholic Church.
Bishop Ronald Hicks, from Illinois, succeeds Dolan in a move that signals a fresh chapter for New York's Catholic diocese, one of the largest in the nation. Hicks shares a background in missionary work in Latin America with Pope Leo, indicating a deeper alignment with the current papal vision for the Church.
The change in leadership comes at a crucial time as the archdiocese grapples with raising $300 million for settlements with survivors of clergy abuse. Dolan had announced financial cutbacks, including budget reductions, layoffs, and property sales, to address these pressing financial challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
