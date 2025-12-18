Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of MGNREGA

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has lambasted the BJP-led central government for its initiative to rename and restructure the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The party argues that this action, involving passing the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, is politically motivated.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Bosiram Siram openly criticized the ideological motivations behind the proposal, asserting that it aims to dismantle the Congress's legacy while weakening a key welfare legislation. Expressing solidarity with other Congress leaders, Siram emphasized that the proposed changes undermine the very essence of employment guarantees.

Highlighting the significance of MGNREGA, especially for remote, tribal, and border states like Arunachal Pradesh, Siram called the renaming a direct affront to Gandhian principles. He urged the government to halt such efforts, restore funding, ensure timely wage payments, and strengthen implementation in critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)