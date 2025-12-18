Left Menu

Karnataka Clampdown: 88 Police Officers Facing Criminal Charges

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that criminal cases are filed against 88 police personnel for alleged criminal activities. Rigorous disciplinary actions, including potential dismissals, are underway. Measures to deter police misconduct are being implemented with regular monitoring and training programs to uphold ethical standards within the force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:33 IST
Karnataka Clampdown: 88 Police Officers Facing Criminal Charges
Karnataka Home Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, stated that criminal charges have been lodged against 88 police officers accused of engaging in illicit activities. The involved officers have been arrested and suspended, facing possible dismissal if found guilty.

Addressing the Legislative Council, the minister emphasized that the entire police department should not be judged based on the actions of a few. He detailed ongoing disciplinary measures under the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Procedure) Rules and assured rigorous actions, including dismissal upon proven charges.

Measures to curb police misconduct are in place, with senior officials tasked with monitoring personnel behavior. Regular evaluations and training on ethical and legal duties are being conducted to maintain integrity within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025