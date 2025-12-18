Karnataka Clampdown: 88 Police Officers Facing Criminal Charges

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, stated that criminal charges have been lodged against 88 police officers accused of engaging in illicit activities. The involved officers have been arrested and suspended, facing possible dismissal if found guilty.

Addressing the Legislative Council, the minister emphasized that the entire police department should not be judged based on the actions of a few. He detailed ongoing disciplinary measures under the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Procedure) Rules and assured rigorous actions, including dismissal upon proven charges.

Measures to curb police misconduct are in place, with senior officials tasked with monitoring personnel behavior. Regular evaluations and training on ethical and legal duties are being conducted to maintain integrity within the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)