Supreme Court Clarifies Power of Life Imprisonment Sentences

The Supreme Court issued a significant judgment on Thursday, asserting that only constitutional courts possess the authority to impose life imprisonment sentences without the possibility of remission.

Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and K Vinod Chandran emphasized that such powers are not within the purview of sessions courts, as they directly conflict with the provisions outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

This ruling arose from a case involving a man who had violently murdered a widow, leading to the trial court's imposition of life imprisonment without remission benefits. The Supreme Court clarified the trial court's limitations in making such a determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)