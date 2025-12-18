Justice Jahangiri's Ouster: A Case of Invalid Credentials

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) of Pakistan has dismissed Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri following revelations about his invalid educational credentials.

Appointed in 2020, Jahangiri faced a legal challenge over his law degree obtained from the University of Karachi in 1989. A division bench, including Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, ruled that Jahangiri's degree was acquired through unfair means, leading to his immediate removal.

The court's decision follows the disclosure by KU Registrar Imran Siddiqui regarding Jahangiri's misrepresented academic record. Despite earlier judicial dissent, the bench directed the law ministry to denotify his judgeship.

(With inputs from agencies.)