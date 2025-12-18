Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Anti-national Slogans

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that 12 cases have been registered over 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. He also mentioned efforts to fill 3,600 police department vacancies to bolster state security. The internal reservation process has completed, expediting recruitment.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reported that over the past three years, 12 legal cases have been filed against individuals raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans within the state. This statement was in response to a question by MLA C T Ravi during a Legislative Council session.

Of these cases, six were registered suo-moto, while the remaining were prompted by formal complaints. So far, chargesheets have been filed in five instances, two cases have seen closure reports, and investigations continue in three others. Additionally, a C report has been filed in one case, and a forensic analysis report is pending in another.

In response to another query by MLC Jagdev Guttedar, Parameshwara confirmed that the finance department has greenlit the hiring of 3,600 personnel within the State Police Department. With the recent internal reservation process nearly completed, the recruitment drive is set to accelerate, as the hiring for 947 PSI posts is now finalized and training commenced.

