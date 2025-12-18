Illegal Abortion Procedure Leads to Tragic Death in Mumbai

A man has been charged in connection with the death of his wife during an abortion allegedly conducted by an unqualified individual, a Mumbai police official reported.

The accused are identified as Rizwan Niyaz Ahmed Sheikh, the husband of the deceased woman, Aliya, and Mehtab Zakir Ali Khan, who performed the abortion at a Govandi hospital.

Investigations revealed the incident occurred in September when Aliya, six months pregnant, was admitted with severe stomach pain and transferred to another facility, where she died. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide, intent to cause miscarriage, and related offenses. Mehtab Khan has been arrested, while Sheikh remains at large, according to Ghatkopar police.

(With inputs from agencies.)