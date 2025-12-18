Temple Turmoil: TTD Takes Legal Stand Against Political Banner Outrage

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced plans to initiate legal proceedings after political banners were displayed near the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. The incident involved individuals from Tamil Nadu, who showcased banners with photographs of AIADMK leaders, defying the temple's prescribed guidelines and sparking controversy.

A video that surfaced showed two young men unfurling a banner claiming AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami would ascend to power in the 2026 Assembly elections with divine blessings. The imagery included former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, causing the video to rapidly circulate on social media platforms.

According to the police, the event took place on December 16 when Gaja Murugan and Balamurugan presented the flex banner outside the Srivari temple, prompting the TTD to issue a firm statement against such violations. Legal measures have been taken under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to maintain the temple's sanctity and prevent further disturbances.

