Kerala CM Slams Anti-People Rural Job Scheme Bill

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday criticized the recent passage of a contentious bill in the Lok Sabha. He described the move as unjustified and oppressive to rural communities, slamming it for undermining the established rural job scheme.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan condemned the decision to pass the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill. He asserted that the Union government disregarded opposition voices to push through what he considers detrimental legislation.

Vijayan accused the government of an agenda against farmers and rural workers. He highlighted problematic provisions, including the allowance to suspend the scheme during peak agricultural periods, placing an undue burden on states and threatening rural livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)