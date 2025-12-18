EU Court Challenges Poland's Judicial Reforms

The European Union's top court has delivered a significant ruling, asserting that Poland's Constitutional Tribunal infringes fundamental principles of European law. The court highlighted irregularities in the appointment of judges, questioning the tribunal's ability to operate as an independent and impartial entity.

Since 2015, under the governance of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, judicial reforms have reshaped Poland's judicial landscape, drawing criticism from Brussels for undermining the rule of law. The Constitutional Tribunal, largely managed by PiS-appointed judges, has often placed Poland's constitution above EU law, challenging a core principle of the Union.

Despite efforts by the current government, led by pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to reverse these reforms, resistance persists from nationalist presidents. The Justice Minister, Waldemar Zurek, insists action will be taken, yet the tribunal maintains its stance on prioritizing Poland's constitution over EU edicts.

