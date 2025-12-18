Left Menu

Sedition No More: Hardik Patel Acquitted Amidst Shifting Political Tides

A Surat court has allowed the withdrawal of a sedition case against BJP MLA Hardik Patel and three others, linked to the 2015 Patidar reservation protest. Patel, who joined the BJP in 2022, was charged with inciting violence during the movement aimed at securing government job quotas.

In a significant legal development, a court in Surat, Gujarat, has permitted the withdrawal of a high-profile sedition case against BJP MLA Hardik Patel and three associates. This case dates back to the 2015 Patidar reservation movement, which saw violent protests for quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

The decision, sanctioned by Principal District and Sessions Judge RA Trivedi, acknowledges the state government's plea. It follows a similar action in March when another sedition case against Patel was withdrawn. The original charges against Patel included instigating community youth to violent actions.

Hardik Patel's legal journey reflects his political transitions, notably his shift from Congress to BJP in 2022, subsequently winning an assembly seat. The case withdrawal coincides with the state government's wider initiative to close cases related to the Patidar protests, pointing to evolving political dynamics in Gujarat.

