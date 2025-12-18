Left Menu

Fugitive In 2013 Bank Fraud Nabbed After 12-Year Chase

The CBI has apprehended Ashutosh Pandit, a fugitive wanted for a 2013 bank fraud case involving Rs 17 crore. Using a false identity, he evaded law enforcement for 12 years. The arrest took place in Goa after thorough investigations and legal actions leading to his status as a proclaimed offender.

Updated: 18-12-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:49 IST
After a relentless 12-year pursuit, the CBI has successfully captured Ashutosh Pandit, a fugitive linked to a 2013 bank fraud scandal involving a hefty sum of Rs 17 crore. The suspect altered his identity, obtaining false documents to evade law enforcement while residing in Goa.

Initially acquiring a passport in New Delhi, Pandit later updated it in Goa, continuing to live under the alias Yatin Sharma. These efforts, however, did not prevent his eventual apprehension by the determined CBI team.

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2018, Pandit's capture signifies a significant breakthrough in the case, underscoring the CBI's unwavering commitment to justice. Authorities gathered critical technical evidence leading to his arrest at his residence in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

