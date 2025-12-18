Animal Husbandry Ministry Leads Shramdan Drive Under Swachhata Pakhwada 2025

As part of the fortnight-long Swachhata Pakhwada being observed from 16 to 31 December 2025, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, organised a Shramdan (voluntary labour) activity on 18 December 2025 at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

This year’s observance marks a decade of continuous implementation of the nationwide cleanliness campaign, highlighting the government’s sustained commitment to hygiene, sanitation and civic responsibility across ministries and institutions.

Leadership and Participation

The Shramdan activity was held under the leadership of Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj. Senior officers, officials and staff members of the Department participated enthusiastically, contributing to cleaning common areas, corridors, office spaces and surroundings within the Krishi Bhawan premises.

The collective effort reflected the Ministry’s commitment to aligning departmental practices with the broader goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission, encouraging behavioural change and fostering a culture of cleanliness in public offices.

Focus on Workplace Hygiene and Productivity

Addressing the gathering, Minister Baghel emphasised the critical link between cleanliness, workplace hygiene and institutional productivity. He noted that a well-maintained work environment contributes to better health, improved morale and heightened efficiency among staff.

He further underscored that cleanliness is not merely an aesthetic requirement but a pillar of effective governance, influencing how institutions function and deliver services.

According to the Minister, consistent cleanliness practices strengthen organisational discipline and contribute meaningfully to nation-building, as efficient institutions form the backbone of national development.

A Decade of Swachhata Pakhwada: A Continuing Commitment

Swachhata Pakhwada, launched in 2016, mandates Ministries and Departments across the Government of India to undertake focused cleanliness activities for 15 days every year. Over the years, the initiative has expanded to include:

Cleanliness drives in government buildings and public spaces

Awareness programmes on waste management

Reduction of single-use plastics

Community outreach activities

Adoption of innovative sanitation practices

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been an active participant in these efforts, carrying out both internal and public-facing cleanliness campaigns.

Reinforcing Civic Responsibility

The 2025 observance serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for public participation and administrative leadership in maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings—whether in offices, communities or rural institutions under the Ministry’s mandate.

Through such initiatives, the Ministry continues to demonstrate that collective effort and sustained commitment can drive long-term behavioural change and help build cleaner, healthier workplaces and public environments.