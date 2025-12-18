Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Honours Vajpayee with Statewide Cleanliness Drive

On December 25, Uttar Pradesh will launch a statewide cleanliness campaign as a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative, led by Local Urban Bodies and Panchayati Raj Department, will engage communities and include activities like public competitions and a cultural program to honor Vajpayee's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is set to launch a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across the state on December 25, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This endeavor, as announced in an official statement, aims to serve as a people-centric tribute to Vajpayee's vision of a cleaner and stronger India.

The campaign places responsibility on the Local Urban Bodies and the Panchayati Raj Department to execute their tasks efficiently in urban and rural areas, respectively. The initiative is designed to permeate every village, ensuring that the message of cleanliness is embraced statewide. Activities will encompass public places, roads, markets, schools, and government buildings.

In conjunction with the Atal Jayanti Centenary Culmination Programme, various district and state-level activities are planned, including competitions and a cultural program in Lucknow. These events aim to involve young people, officials, and citizens alike in paying tribute to Vajpayee's legacy, especially highlighting his poetic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

