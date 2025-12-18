Scindia Reviews Matabari Tourism Circuit, Calls for Heritage-Led, People-Centric Model

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, chaired a high-level review meeting on the development of the Matabari Tourism Circuit in Tripura. The meeting was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Minister of State for MDoNER Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, senior officials of the Ministry, and key representatives of the Tripura State Government.

The review aimed to fine-tune a comprehensive approach toward transforming Matabari into a model tourism destination, with a strong focus on heritage preservation, sustainable livelihoods and community participation.

People-Centred Development: Capacity Building at the Core

Shri Scindia emphasised that the tourism circuit must not simply be an infrastructure project but a people-driven initiative, enabling meaningful engagement of local communities. Capacity-building initiatives—ranging from hospitality training to cultural interpretation—are expected to ensure that tourism growth directly contributes to sustained local livelihoods.

The Minister stressed the importance of empowering local residents as skilled tourism professionals, custodians of heritage and key beneficiaries of economic opportunities.

Integrating Historians and Traditional Knowledge Systems

A major highlight of the discussion was the need to institutionalise the involvement of Tripura’s historians in developing the circuit. Shri Scindia proposed that historians should train tourist guides, interpreters and assistants so that visitors receive accurate, culturally grounded and authoritative insights into Tripura’s past.

This approach aims to blend traditional knowledge with modern training practices, ensuring authenticity while building a robust, professional tourism ecosystem.

Preserving Aesthetics: History in Harmony with Modernity

The meeting reiterated that development within the Matabari circuit must reflect the organic beauty and antiquity of Tripura. The State’s strength lies in maintaining its historical essence while adapting to contemporary tourism needs.

Discussions stressed that:

Architectural and design elements must uphold soft, natural aesthetics

Interpretive spaces should highlight the State’s living heritage

Local Tripura cuisine must be promoted as a core component of the visitor experience

This heritage-sensitive approach is intended to position Matabari as a unique cultural destination that resonates with both domestic and international tourists.

A Blend of High-End and Mass Tourism

Officials discussed the importance of creating a dual-layer tourism model—a mass tourism circuit complemented by high-end, niche offerings. This includes attracting participation from renowned hospitality brands to elevate the destination’s profile and economic potential.

The Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Tripura was advised to take forward this blended model, positioning the Matabari circuit as a benchmark for tourism development, not only for the North Eastern Region but across India.

Strong Centre–State Collaboration for a Shared Vision

The meeting concluded with expressions of appreciation for the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. Minister Scindia acknowledged the State’s commitment to a balanced, heritage-led and community-oriented tourism strategy that aligns with Tripura’s long-term socio-economic development goals.

The Matabari Tourism Circuit is now poised to become a flagship example of how cultural preservation, local empowerment and sustainable tourism can come together to transform regional tourism landscapes.