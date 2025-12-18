Left Menu

Naidu's Governance Strategy: People's Satisfaction Above Metrics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes people's satisfaction over metrics in evaluating official performance, introduces welfare initiatives, and calls for innovative, tech-driven governance practices. He reflects on economic achievements, law enforcement, and advocates a personal hygiene initiative for student welfare, aiming at long-term societal benefits.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:41 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold governance strategy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared people's satisfaction as the true measure of officials' performance, steering clear of traditional metrics. Speaking at the fifth district collectors meeting, Naidu announced a welfare calendar from April next year and urged adherence to citizens' needs.

Naidu unveiled plans to promote zero suicides, improve land registration processes, and create innovative, technology-driven solutions for governance. Advocating personal hygiene, he pushed for a 'Mustabu' program statewide, anticipating it would impact 80 lakh students and influence family habits, underlining society's long-term health gains.

Addressing the economic outlook, Naidu credited the TDP-led administration for significant tariff reductions and managing inflation. He also highlighted PPP contributions to development and criticized opposition tactics, all while emphasizing accountability and transparency as the cornerstone of his administration's ethos.

