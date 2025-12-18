Controversy Erupts Over VB-G RAM G Bill in Rajya Sabha
The government introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Rajya Sabha, sparking protests over replacing the MGNREG Act and the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name. Non-NDA parties demanded more scrutiny, citing potential negative impacts on the poor. The bill alters cost-sharing between centre and states from 90:10 to 60:40.
The government's introduction of the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday has provoked significant controversy. This new legislation aims to replace the existing 20-year-old MGNREG Act, prompting protests from non-NDA parties who demand thorough scrutiny by a parliamentary committee.
The bill, presented just after passing in the Lok Sabha, has drawn ire from opposition members, who question why Mahatma Gandhi's name is being removed from the title. Amid the uproar, opposition figures, including Tiruchi Siva and Digvijay Singh, have requested more time to propose amendments.
Concerns center on the financial implications of changing the cost-sharing ratio between the central and state governments from 90:10 to 60:40, potentially burdening state finances and affecting millions of needy citizens. Critics argue the hurried passage mirrors previous legislative actions on contentious issues.
